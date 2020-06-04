Editor,
“Trump threatens military force against protesters” reads the June 2 headline of San Mateo Daily Journal. This is misleading and false. Trump did not threaten military force against “protesters.” In his speech, he encouraged peaceful protests. He threatened military force against rioters and looters who have hijacked the protesters.
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
