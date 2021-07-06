Editor,
In response to criticism regarding Burlingame’s historic preservation standards, please note that the Gates House was provided an emergency demolition permit because the building was badly damaged in a fire. The remaining structure was unsafe and attracting vandals.
As a counterpoint, former mayor Cathy Baylock and the council have worked hard to secure historic standing for the downtown post office, which is now being redeveloped pursuant to a City held historic covenant. Not every building can or should be saved. Take the example of another downtown property that was moved five blocks east, to replace a smaller old home. A new much larger home is emerging with about 100 shingles and maybe a window saved from the former home. It seems an extreme example of why people don’t like historic preservation and how it can drive up construction costs to ridiculous levels.
Cities can conduct audits of buildings to give owners an indication if their property is historic or not. Frankly, very few are. There is a difference between old, quaint and cute, and historic. And while much historic reference is dominated by stories of white males, the recent discovery of an important Burlingame event that included Cesear Chavez will be explored in a new housing development on that site. It is wonderful to see the emergence and documentation of this more diverse history on the Peninsula.
Donna Colson
Burlingame
The letter writer is a member of the Burlingame City Council and a board member of the San Mateo County Historical Association.
