Editor,
I disagree with Congresswoman Jackie Speier’s Oct. 29 Daily Journal guest perspective and her conclusion that we must pass the Build Back Better Act NOW. The 2,500-page bill is loaded with cradle-to-grave entitlements and programs that are give-aways, with no strings attached. Such programs will require increased government control and significant tax burdens over all Americans. Once give-away programs are established, they are difficult to change or eliminate.
Have all members of Congress taken the time to read the entire bill? I recall Speaker Pelosi’s comments on the Affordable Care ACT: “We have to pass the bill to see what’s in it.” Americans deserve better from their elected officials; they need to understand what’s in the Build Back Better Act before it’s passed (My apologies to Speaker Pelosi).
Congress is arguing among themselves and are not being transparent about the enormous costs and increased big government control that many of the provisions of the Build Back Better Act will have on all Americans. There’s no need to pass the Build Back Better Act NOW, let’s find out what’s in it first.
Ron Drelich
South San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.