Editor,
Regarding the letter to the editor, “ADA lawsuits” in the Aug. 13 edition, it seems to me the letter writer doesn’t understand the problem.
I know two people who own businesses that have video proof that the guy never came into his auto parts store yet he gets a bs lawsuit for no accessible bathroom. They don’t have a bathroom in an auto parts store for public use period. So you get the picture now? The guy never even came to the store.
So before you go popping off about business negligence and procrastination, get the whole story. These guys are using disabilities to steal money from small business owners and the lawyers are loving it.
Neil Wild
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.