Regarding the letter to the editor, “ADA lawsuits” in the Aug. 13 edition, it seems to me the letter writer doesn’t understand the problem.  

I know two people who own businesses that have video proof that the guy never came into his auto parts store yet he gets a bs lawsuit for no accessible bathroom. They don’t have a bathroom in an auto parts store for public use period. So you get the picture now? The guy never even came to the store.   

So before you go popping off about business negligence and procrastination, get the whole story. These guys are using disabilities to steal money from small business owners and the lawyers are loving it.  

Neil Wild

San Bruno

