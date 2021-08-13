Editor,
In Matt Grocott’s Aug. 3 Daily Journal column “Drive-by ADA lawsuits,” Matt neglected to mention some important information about the Americans with Disabilities Act. The ADA, a federal law, was enacted in 1990, which means business owners have had over 30 years to modify their businesses to meet the federally mandated standards. Secondly, every person who applies for a California business license, is required to read and sign a disclosure statement on the application form that states, basically, that every person operating a business in California must comply with all federal, state and local laws in conjunction with that business.
And lastly, the issue of ‘Drive-by ADA lawsuits’ has been in the local newspapers for the last five to 10 years, which means, these business owners have had plenty of time and warning to make the necessary modifications to their businesses to accommodate the disabled.
To me, it sounds like either a case of procrastination, or, these business owners think that someone else should pay for the required modifications to their businesses, as they do not want to follow the law.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
