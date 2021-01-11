Editor,

First I would like to state that I am against violent and disruptive demonstrators.

During these past several months we have seen demonstrations that have destroyed private property, public property, and livelihoods of people. During this time the democratic members of congress basically supported it. Now a bunch of Trump supporters held a disruptive demonstration in Washington, D.C., and the same democratic leaders of congress are calling it unlawful.

Does anyone see the hypocrisy in this? Personally, I’ve been fed up with the party system for years. It seems that members of both parties don’t look at facts, they just believe what the party leaders say and take it as gospel.

My hopes and prayers are that this government gets off their high horse and takes care of running the country, but I doubt it. I’m glad I don’t have many more years left because I don’t think I could tolerate what’s happening much longer.

Leo McArdle

Burlingame

(1) comment

Patrick Henry
Patrick Henry

I see the hypocrisy in all this Leo, and I am afraid this country will never come together again. Matter of fact, I know it.

