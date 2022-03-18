Editor,

With the significant increase in our gasoline and diesel prices at the pump, many Californians had hoped that Sacramento would jump in and authorize a gas tax holiday.

The price per gallon would have been reduced by 50 cents, far short of the increases that we have seen lately but, anything helps. All of the Democrats in Sacramento swiftly refused to entertain a tax reduction stating that the money was needed for earmarked purposes. The “gas tax” revenue is estimated at $1.6 billion per year.

Let’s not forget that the governor has estimated a budget surplus of $31 billion which would more than offset the gas tax holiday revenue reduction. Again, whose side are the Democrats on, anyway? Certainly not for you but only for thee.

Dirk van Ulden

Belmont

