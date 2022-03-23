Editor,
I wish to comment on Dirk van Ulden’s letter railing about the Democrats not wanting to reduce the gas tax. It funds infrastructure projects like roads and freeway maintenance along with new road building in our state. Think about the miles and mile of roads we have in California.
The Democrats are talking about passing a bill that would provide a $400 rebate to each taxpayer from our surplus. This would run approximately $9 billion coming back to the people. It is well over the annual $1.6 billion in gas tax as estimated by Mr. van Ulden in his letter. To me, I don’t see any hypocrisy and feel the Democrats are indeed on the side of the people. In point of fact, this legislative idea has been greenlighted by the governor and should be a bipartisan piece of legislation.
Kevin O’Brien
San Mateo
