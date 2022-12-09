Editor,
Seems like every time I drive on the freeway, I see someone weaving through traffic at 90 mph, and usually somebody chasing them. I would guess that many accidents are caused by this behavior. The one thing I never see is a highway patrol cruiser. I realize that they are now called upon to do other law enforcement duties, but as their name implies, I would expect keeping our roads safe should be their priority.
