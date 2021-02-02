Editor,
Regarding your article to the alleged threats Pastor Michaelson has sent to Holy Trinity Church in San Carlos (“Man who allegedly threatened San Carlos church expected to enter mental health program” in the Jan. 26 edition of the Daily Journal).
I find the tone of the article offending. Did you ever consider the victims? What it meant for Pastor Serrano to live and work in an environment, where he expected to be threatened by a shooter every day? A congregation, that came to church and consistently was looking over their shoulders when you heard a noise outside?
Yes, I pray for Pastor Michaelson to get better and I have no problem with him not facing a trial when he agrees to a mental health plan. A sentence on how his actions had an impact on Holy Trinity would have been nice. Pastor Serrano will have to deal with this for a long time to come.
Gaby Knauth
Belmont
