Editor,
We are writing to you as volunteers on the Education Subcommittee of Coastside Families Taking Action. CFTA is a group of families devoted to making the San Mateo County coast a welcoming and supportive place for children and families and we are working for a diverse, progressive, sustainable and equitable coastside. As parents, teachers and community members, we care deeply about our schools and students.
While San Mateo County ranks as one of the wealthier counties nationwide, our public schools lack the funding to provide basic programming for students and a living wage for teachers. The reason for this is complex, but is related to how school funding is currently calculated in California and the lack of a regional cost of living adjustment. Without this cost of living adjustment, the Bay Area receives the same amount of funding as regions with much lower costs of living. Because the solution for this must come at the state level, we need representatives who will fight for more equitable funding for our schools.
To that end, we encourage everyone to ask Assembly candidates the following questions:
Are you in favor of a regional cost of living adjustment to LCFF?
What is your plan to increase per pupil spending amounts so they are on par with the national average?
How do you plan to address teacher shortages?
Alison Little
Pacifica
