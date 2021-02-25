Editor,
It is encouraging to see Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin step forward with a proposal to help deal with a very real threat facing our state and region: rising waters and wildfires. Assembly Bill 1500, a statewide general obligation resilience bond co-authored with Eduardo Garcia and members of the Bay Area Caucus, would help finance projects that will help protect the state and provide jobs (“Bond proposed to help combat climate change” in the Feb. 23 edition of the Daily Journal).
San Mateo County is particularly vulnerable to sea level rise brought about due to climate change. To combat this threat, the San Francisco Bay region needs to do many things, including installing a mix of gray and green infrastructure. It’s estimated that at least $1.5 billion is needed to fund installation of critical green infrastructure at the water’s edge. The San Mateo County Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment completed in 2018, found that approximately $34 billion in property is vulnerable to the impacts of flooding, along the Bayshore and on the coastside north of Half Moon Bay. AB 1500, as well as Senate Bill 45, a companion piece of legislation in the California Senate, represent a very real and important step forward in trying to secure funds to match the $500 million voters approved with the successful passage of Measure AA in 2016, to protect our region from flooding.
Voters should applaud the effort by Mr. Mullin and other members of the San Francisco Bay Area Caucus to advance measures like the climate resilience bond. This is what leadership looks like.
Mike Mielke
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.