Editor,
I have a solution for John Horgan’s household discord (“PG&E the cause of household discord” in the Feb. 16 edition of the Daily Journal). It’s called action.
Mr. Horgan laments the thermostat battles brought on by his January PG&E bill — a 27% increase over the same period just 12 months prior. PG&E’s explanation includes a colder winter and higher costs for fuel, resulting in higher rates for customers. All of which must be compounded by PG&E’s legal costs from devastating wildfires.
While he hopes the recent spate of unseasonably warm weather might soften the blow from future PG&E bills, I see it as a harbinger of more distress to come and a loud call to action. The past seven years have been the hottest in recorded history, California’s drought is reaching historic levels, and the West's megadrought is the driest in at least 1,200 years.
No, Mr. Horgan, the warmer weather will not soften the blow. But national carbon fee and dividend legislation will. Taxing fossil fuels at the source can put money in the pockets of families most disadvantaged by PG&E’s increasing rates and promote market solutions to climate change. Let’s push for bold political action to accelerate our movement to a green energy sector.
Cynthia Sandoval
Daly City
