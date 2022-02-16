John Horgan
 
War has broken out and this dispute has nothing to do with Ukraine, Taiwan, Iran or any other geopolitical confrontation. This is a purely domestic battle. It’s a household struggle over the PG&E bill.
Surely, you’ve noticed. That monthly power charge has been escalating dramatically lately. Attempts to minimize the financial damage and still keep the house reasonably warm have created a decidedly unpleasant atmosphere.
How high should we keep the thermostat? That’s the key area of dispute currently roiling our residence. Is it 64 degrees? How about 65? Should we go nuts and ratchet things up to a budget-busting 66? The argument is never-ending. 
The area close to the thermostat is like no man’s land. No one wants to be caught near it. We dread that monthly power bill. When it arrives in the mail, it’s treated like some sort of radioactive plague. No one wants to open it. 
The January statement was one more reason to avoid fiscal reality. The bill turned out to be 27% more than it was 2020 during the same period. Actual electric and gas usage were not a whole lot more than it was two years ago. But the tab had ballooned.
PG&E has explained that reasons for the big bump include: Higher rates, a colder winter, higher natural gas costs and other factors (legal costs related to a series of devastating fires perhaps). It’s not much comfort, especially when the utility has announced that another rate hike is coming within weeks. 
The pocketbook pain is becoming all too persistent. So, we continue to tiptoe near the thermostat. Raising or lowering the temperature is cause for trouble. Harsh words can be exchanged. Rude remarks can ensue. And it’s all PG&E’s fault.
It would not be a shock if marriage counselors are hearing that the power bill has become a cause of real marital unrest.
As for the electrical portion of the power company’s latest hit, let’s not even go there. Here’s a recent conversation that occurred on a recent midweek evening:
“Why are there two lights on in the kitchen when one would do just fine?” “Because I’m working here and I need to see what I’m doing.” “You can see well with half the lights on.” “Do you want to have dinner tonight?” End of discussion. Back to the blended margarita and the depressing TV network news.
It’s been a long winter already. A very long winter. Perhaps the recent spate of unseasonably warm weather will soften the next blow from PG&E. We can hope. 
CARBON BELCHING CALLED OFF: On San Mateo County’s coast, it was unfortunate for backers, participants and fans that next month’s Pacific Coast Dream Machines event has been called off for the third year in a row.
The stated reason in 2022: The affair’s venue, much of the Half Moon Bay Airport off Highway 1, will not be available; significant acreage has been put to other use, cutting off needed space for the Dream Machines extravaganza.
Still, there may be one modest benefit to the cancelation. A scheduled all-encompassing, celebratory, mass engine fire up by all of the assembled aircraft, vehicles and other working machines will not be held.
The lack of a loud, smoke-belching, concerted cascade of carbon will probably not be missed by many of the airport’s neighbors. 
MEMORIAL SET FOR TOM NOLAN: A celebration of the life of one of San Mateo County’s most noteworthy and accomplished defense attorneys will be held next month.
Tom Nolan, who spent more than 50 years defending the accused, passed away late last year at age 76. His reputation for devotion to the law and commitment to the marginalized of society became legendary along the Peninsula.
He defended clients in both high-profile cases and in ones that were less well-known but he brought his unique skill set to all of them.
He is survived by his wife, Susan, two adult children and one grandchild. The memorial event is set for 3 p.m. March 12 at Paul Brest Hall on the Stanford University campus. 
 
Contact John Horgan by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.    

