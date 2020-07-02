Editor,
An assessment of Burlingame police policy and performance is appropriate but scope should be expanded and facilitated by an entity outside of city management to include citizen oversight.
The Burlingame city manager’s complicity in disciplinary administration and the City Council’s intentional disregard for documented misconduct by Burlingame command staff requires thorough transparent examination and accountability that is not present now.
An examination of exit interviews and statements of veteran Burlingame officers who have resigned and retired in unprecedented numbers illustrates lack of confidence in leadership. It may be time to consider a police department merger with another agency.
C. D. Zwingle
Burlingame
