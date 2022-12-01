Editor,
For 10 years, the Hall of Fame has rejected Barry Bonds for good reasons and now Barry wants in the back door. Barry was denied for good reasons for those 10 years and nothing has changed. Barry’s action while playing gave the wrong example to young upcoming players. Letting him in insults the players already in the Hall of Fame.
