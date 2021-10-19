Editor,
Woke progressive liberals, including Burlingame councilmembers Beach, Brownrigg and Ortiz and councilmembers in Menlo Park and Belmont, need to be called out for being anti-choice.
Natural gas, which is a legal way of powering some appliances, is now now being categorized, as the antichrist.
I hate the idea of a legal product being categorized as wrong, by a bunch of political opportunists who may be seeking higher office.
If enforcing bans on natural-gas appliances in new construction is such a great idea, why haven’t you converted all of your natural-gas appliances to electric?
Since you have not, I will take every opportunity to reveal that you are anti-choice for the rest of us, but not yourselves.
The gauntlet has been thrown down.
Ron Field
Burlingame
