Editor,

Woke progressive liberals, including Burlingame councilmembers Beach, Brownrigg and Ortiz and councilmembers in Menlo Park and Belmont, need to be called out for being anti-choice.

Natural gas, which is a legal way of powering some appliances, is now now being categorized, as the antichrist.

I hate the idea of a legal product being categorized as wrong, by a bunch of political opportunists who may be seeking higher office.

If enforcing bans on natural-gas appliances in new construction is such a great idea, why haven’t you converted all of your natural-gas appliances to electric?

Since you have not, I will take every opportunity to reveal that you are anti-choice for the rest of us, but not yourselves.

The gauntlet has been thrown down.

Ron Field

Burlingame

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription