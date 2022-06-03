Editor,
I really don’t understand how someone can run for tax assessor when the person has two IRS federal tax liens recorded against him. According to public records recorded in the County Recorder’s Office, David Pollack, candidate for tax assessor, failed to pay his taxes in 2015 and 2017, resulting in two IRS federal tax liens recorded against him in 2019. And he wants to be our tax assessor?
Mr. Pollack also signed an Affidavit of Financial Worth, under penalty of perjury, dated March 10, 2022, stating that he was “indigent” so that taxpayers could advance his candidate statement fee in the amount of $10,200. In support of his application for indigency status, he signed a separate document dated March 27, 2022, stating that he is receiving food stamps and welfare.
I don’t understand why his candidate statement fee of $10,200 was paid by the taxpayers when according to his affidavit, he had $20,000 in his campaign account, which could have easily covered his filing fee. I also don’t understand how he can qualify for food stamps and welfare when, according to his affidavit, he has $42,000 in a personal bank account.
How can Mr. Pollack expect to manage a $266 billion tax assessment roll, when he can’t even manage his own personal financial affairs? Shouldn’t he get his own financial house in order before he tries to manage our taxpayers’ dollars?
Joe Zhou
Redwood City
