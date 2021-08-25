Editor,
In his Aug. 21 column, “Not a drop to drink,” Mr. Wilson mentioned almond grower as a potential resource waste. He may be correct in his assessment, but he definitely is leaving out the big consumers. Mr. Wilson mentions Mendocino County’s lack of water.
Well, no pun intended, Mendocino County is allowing vineyards to dig wells and drain California aquifers. Not to mention the private golf courses. However, bigger yet, is the out of control unaffordable “affordable housing” on the Peninsula. Many of the cities on the Peninsula are building for tax revenue at the expense of our resources.
Build yet conserve, impossible and unrealistic. Stop building, place a moratorium on residential property, citizens only. It doesn’t make since to cry no affordable housing, as you’re out bid by foreign investors financially backed by their government. Californians will never outbid foreign nationals. Californians are looking for homes in their state only to be sent to the street.
It’s more than water, it’s the total collapse of a once flourishing state. Blame the almonds and drought if that makes you feel good. But don’t write just a minuet portion of the water resource problem.
Bob Belmont
South San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.