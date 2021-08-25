Editor,

In his Aug. 21 column, “Not a drop to drink,” Mr. Wilson mentioned almond grower as a potential resource waste. He may be correct in his assessment, but he definitely is leaving out the big consumers. Mr. Wilson mentions Mendocino County’s lack of water.   

Well, no pun intended, Mendocino County is allowing vineyards to dig wells and drain California aquifers. Not to mention the private golf courses. However, bigger yet, is the out of control unaffordable “affordable housing” on the Peninsula. Many of the cities on the Peninsula are building for tax revenue at the expense of our resources. 

Build yet conserve, impossible and unrealistic. Stop building, place a moratorium on residential property, citizens only. It doesn’t make since to cry no affordable housing, as you’re out bid by foreign investors financially backed by their government. Californians will never outbid foreign nationals. Californians are looking for homes in their state only to be sent to the street.

It’s more than water, it’s the total collapse of a once flourishing state. Blame the almonds and drought if that makes you feel good. But don’t write just a minuet portion of the water resource problem. 

Bob Belmont

South San Francisco

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription