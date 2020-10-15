Editor,
I agree with your editorial “No on measures Y, R.” It is important to give the City Council much needed flexibility in addressing the lack of affordable housing in San Mateo. Voting no on both measures puts planning decisions back in the power of the City Council and removes the undue burden of ballot box city planning.
Adding affordable housing while maintaining the character of the city is a crucial and emotional issue to San Mateans. One-third of the most recently published letters to the Daily Journal editor are about measures Y and R. Signs supporting and opposing both measures are abundant in all of our neighborhoods. Heated debates and commentary about these measures are repeated ad nauseam throughout both the Journal’s and Nexdoor’s comment sections.
I have read both measures’ histories, full texts, legislative analyses, supporting arguments and opposing arguments. Both measures are too specific about height and density limits for members of the City Council to remain nimble while increasing affordable housing.
The City Council understands its citizens’ concerns. I am happy about the affordable housing units that have recently been built and refurbished within San Mateo. Our city has room for more.
Three candidates are running for two City Council seats. All three candidates have spoken to their commitment for affordable housing. All three candidates oppose measure Y. Candidate Lisa Diaz Nash also opposes measure R.
I encourage residents to watch the city of San Mateo Candidate Forum, available on YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvajurFxAz8. Remarks about measures Y and R begin at 17:50.
M. Donato
San Mateo
