Editor,

On March 11, 2022, the Daily Journal reported on those who have filed to run in the June 2022 primary election. In future interviews with local candidates, I hope the Journal will ask consistently about affordable housing solutions.

For example, I am friends on a social media site with Kevin Mullin, our current California assemblymember. There, he asked me to support his campaign to replace our excellent retiring U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier. As there is an option to post on Kevin’s campaign page on that social media site, here is what I submitted for posting there:

“I live in North Central San Mateo and appreciate the quality of service that I received from Assembly member Mullin’s staff when I called there.

I wonder if you will post this, candidate Mullin, but many voters are very concerned about your votes in support of the State’s recently-enacted Senate Bills 9 and 10, mandating up to four units of housing on each single-family zoned lot in the state of California.

This legislation is intended to create affordable housing by densifying single family neighborhoods in all cities across the state. However, the legislation has no requirements that developers and property owners actually restrict rents to affordable levels in those new units.

What will you do differently, if we elevate you to the U.S. Congress, to try and limit the skyrocketing cost of housing across the country?”

I hope all candidates will address this key issue in the 14th Congressional District.

Doug Handerson

San Mateo

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription