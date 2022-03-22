Editor,
On March 11, 2022, the Daily Journal reported on those who have filed to run in the June 2022 primary election. In future interviews with local candidates, I hope the Journal will ask consistently about affordable housing solutions.
For example, I am friends on a social media site with Kevin Mullin, our current California assemblymember. There, he asked me to support his campaign to replace our excellent retiring U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier. As there is an option to post on Kevin’s campaign page on that social media site, here is what I submitted for posting there:
“I live in North Central San Mateo and appreciate the quality of service that I received from Assembly member Mullin’s staff when I called there.
I wonder if you will post this, candidate Mullin, but many voters are very concerned about your votes in support of the State’s recently-enacted Senate Bills 9 and 10, mandating up to four units of housing on each single-family zoned lot in the state of California.
This legislation is intended to create affordable housing by densifying single family neighborhoods in all cities across the state. However, the legislation has no requirements that developers and property owners actually restrict rents to affordable levels in those new units.
What will you do differently, if we elevate you to the U.S. Congress, to try and limit the skyrocketing cost of housing across the country?”
I hope all candidates will address this key issue in the 14th Congressional District.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
