The June primaries are only months away and a list of San Mateo County candidates looking to claim a number of key local, state and federal seats is taking form as the filing deadline closed Friday.
A crowded race has formed to represent the 14th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, a seat left open by outgoing U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier. Among those vying for the seat is Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco; San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, a Democrat; Burlingame City Councilmember Emily Beach, a registered Democrat; Republican small businessman Gus Mattammal; registered Democrat and attorney Andrew Watters; and Realtor Ferenc Pataki who has no party affiliation.
Democrat Anna Eshoo is seeking to reclaim her seat as representative of the 16th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. She’s up against Peter Ohtaki, a Republican financial emergency manager from Menlo Park; Palo Alto-based attorney Ajwang Rading, a Democrat; Democrat tech executive Rishi Kumar; former educator John Karl Fredrich; Republican Richard B Fox; and Palo Alto Councilmember Greg Lin Tanaka.
At the state level, Democrat Marc Berman is running for re-election in the 23rd District of the State Assembly against Republican Tim Dec.
A crowded race is gearing up for the State Assembly’s 21st District. Candidates include Redwood City Councilmember Giselle Hale, a Democrat; South San Francisco Councilmember James Coleman, a Democrat; San Mateo Councilmember Diane Papan, a Democrat; Democrat Maurice Goodman, a San Mateo County Community College District trustee; Republican small business owner Mark Gilham; Tania Solé, a business person and Green Party member; and Democrat Alison Madden, an attorney and tenant advocate.
The candidates for U.S. House of Representatives and state Assembly are deemed to be qualified by the California Secretary of State’s Office, which hasn’t sent information yet to the county Elections Office. The Elections Office deems candidates at the county level to be qualified by the filing deadline that closed Friday. There is a later deadline for write-in candidates.
For county offices, Supervisor Carole Groom has termed out, leaving the race to represent the county’s District 2 open. Vying for that seat is Noelia Corzo, a San Mateo-Foster City School District trustee, Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone and licensed investigator Cameron Rolfe.
Running to represent the county’s District 3 now that Supervisor Don Horsley has termed out is Laura Parmer-Lohan, a San Carlos councilmember; Ray Mueller, a Menlo Park Councilmember; Virginia Chang Kiraly, a Harbor Board of Commissioners and Menlo Park Fire District board member; and Steven Booker, political director and community affairs liaison for the local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union.
Candidates for County Assessor Clerk-Recorder is Mark Church who currently holds the seat; educator and nonprofit advisor David Pollack; and rental property owner John Mooney.
Sheriff Carlos Bolanos is running for reelection against Millbrae Police Chief Christina Corpus, an employee of the Sheriff’s Office.
Running for Superior Court Judge seats is Judge Sean P. Dabel who is unopposed for Office 1, incumbent Jeffrey R. Finigan is running for reelection unopposed for Office 2 and Superior Court Judge Rachel Holt is unopposed for Office 3.
Retired government prosecutor Timothy Pitsker is running against Deputy District Attorney Sharon Cho for the Superior County Judge Office 4 seat. Superior Court Judge Marie S. Weiner is unopposed for Office 5, as is Superior Court Judge Michael K. Wendler for Office 6, Superior Court Judge Chinhayi C. Cadet for Office 7 and Superior Court Judge Kevin E. Dunleavy for Office 8.
Current county elected officials also running unopposed include County Superintendent Nancy Magee, Controller Juan Raigoza, Coroner Robert Foucrault, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe and Treasurer-Tax Collector Sandie Arnott.
Three school district measures will also be on the June ballot. The Millbrae School District is seeking support from 55% of voters for a $90 million bond measure that would help fund infrastructure improvements. A similar infrastructure bond measure amounting to $140 million and needing 55% support will appear on the ballot for those living within the Hillsborough City School District.
The Belmont-Redwood Shores School District will also be asking its residents to support a parcel text which would act like a 10-year extension of two existing parcel taxes totaling $292 a year per parcel.
Over the next 10 days, the public will have a chance to review filed documents and to submit write-in candidate information for a Superior Court judge race where only the incumbent is running. Write-in candidates for other seats have until Tuesday, May 24 to file.
Mail-in ballots will be sent out starting May 9, the same day early voting begins. Voter registration for the June 7 election closes Monday, May 23.
