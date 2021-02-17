Editor,
The Cedar-Arroyo Intersection redesign addresses a pedestrian problem while creating a bike problem, especially for youth on wheels on their way to school (“San Carlos seeks new pedestrian safety upgrades” in the Feb. 13-15 edition of the Daily Journal). The proper channels for public engagement weren’t followed. What was promised wasn’t delivered, and the new plans were never shown to anyone at the school, on council or the public.
Public Works can’t work for the public if the public can’t tell them what won’t work. The public needs to be the first to know which streets and intersections are next on Public Works’ list to fix. Those who use the street need to help inform the design from day one. Local bicyclists, because they are pedestrians and drivers too, have a unique knowledge of our streets. They can help Public Works bridge the gaps so our streets work for all street users, including emergency vehicles.
Bicyclists can also help make our downtown more like an outdoor mall/park destination where people and families can spend a longer time downtown socializing and building community — and spending money. COVID has shown us there is and will be a great need for outdoor gathering places and socializing as many shift to work from home environments.
Our downtown has so much potential if we make sure there is ample car parking in the alleys behind stores and bring people in.
Active transportation is the future and our leaders need to forecast the future needs and wants of a shifting San Carlos demographic, which will grow with the new biotech campus.
Sonia Elkes
San Carlos
