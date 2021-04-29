Editor,
We are writing in support of two recent guest perspectives by the Rev. Lorrie Owens of the NAACP San Mateo Branch and Trustee Maurice Goodman of the San Mateo Community College District for stating some plain truths about the everyday reality of racism, even here in San Mateo County.
The conviction of former officer Derek Chauvin in Minnesota reminds us that we live daily in the unvindicated aftermath of Chinedu Okobi's death by police Taser. At the Peninsula Multifaith Coalition we are committed to standing in solidarity with the NAACP in calling for tangible transformation in law enforcement, and we are grateful for the police departments in dialogue about these issues Many faith houses in this county share this commitment as part of our common faith. We are willing to look within for how racism and white supremacy manifest itself unconsciously, and we are committed to working with the NAACP and other organization to press for systemic change including police reform.
It is our faith that compels us to act for justice and accountability and in coalition and solidarity with all those who want to see a different outcome this year than we have seen in the past. This is the prayer that unites us.
The Rev. Jim Mitulski, interim pastor, Island United Church in Foster City
Oakland
Diane Fahrner
San Mateo
The letter writers are the co-presidents of the Peninsula Multifaith Coalition
