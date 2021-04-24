Editor,

I’d like to extend my thanks to Joe Cotchett for his well-deserved tribute to the late Gene Mullin in the Monday, April 19 edition.

Gene was a true public servant, and our community is richer for his many contributions: beloved high school teacher, South San Francisco’s councilmember, mayor and state assemblymember.

I worked with Gene on behalf of LifeMoves (formerly Shelter Network) and can personally attest that Gene’s concern for those in need was matched only by the high regard he was awarded by all who worked with him.

We are indeed fortunate that Gene’s son Kevin Mullin is carrying on Gene’s tradition of public service.

Our condolences go out to the Mullin family.

Christine Krolik

Hillsborough

The letter writer is the

vice mayor of Hillsborough

