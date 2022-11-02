Editor,
Editor,
At 17, I am concerned about my future and the challenges that face my generation. What gives me hope? The opportunity for San Mateo to elect a strong leader for our future: Noelia Corzo for San Mateo County supervisor.
Voters need a leader who has experience, is a good role model and will represent all residents’ voices. Noelia Corzo is the leader qualified for this role.
As trustee for the San Mateo-Foster City School District, Ms. Corzo is an experienced leader and policymaker — managing budgets, and leading schools during the COVID-19 pandemic,
Ms. Corzo’s priorities include housing, mental health, women’s rights, public safety and police accountability, education and child care, climate action, gun safety, inflation recovery, and transit services. At a time when youth are struggling with mental health, gun violence is at an all-time high, and our world faces a climate emergency — her priorities are critical.
And in an increasingly diverse county, we need a leader who can represent all of us. Born in San Mateo, Ms.Corzo is the daughter of immigrants, a social worker, a single mom, and a gun violence survivor. She has experienced the challenges of the working class, such as struggling to find affordable housing. Her lens is critical — a lens that she has because she’s lived experiences others have not.
Please support a voice and hope for all of our future. Noelia Corzo for county supervisor. Who we elect at all levels of government, matters.
Noah Braunstein
Belmont
