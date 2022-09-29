Lauren Weston.jpg
Kristel Wickham.jpg
Chris Frank.jpg

The landmark Inflation Reduction Act, enacted last month, is simultaneously the most significant U.S. climate legislation and not nearly enough to put the issue to rest.

Climate modelers estimate U.S. emissions will now fall 40% below 2005 levels by 2030. However, California still needs to reach its more ambitious goal of net zero by 2045. State and local leaders should implement additional climate policies, particularly targeting emissions from buildings and transportation, that will leverage the IRA and fill the gaps.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription