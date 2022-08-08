Sacramento lawmakers have the ability to make community college free for thousands of San Mateo County students. State Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, authored and Assemblymembers Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, and Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, have co-authored Senate Bill 893 which allows the San Mateo County Community College District to use existing local funds to reduce or eliminate the cost of attendance and cover other educational expenses for students in need such as text books, housing and transportation.
We are all aware that the cost of living in San Mateo County is one of the highest in the nation. The total cost of enrollment — including tuition, fees, books, technology, transportation, food, rent and other living expenses such as child care — can exceed $15,000 per year for community college students.
Existing state dollars only allow San Mateo County community colleges to provide free enrollment in our Promise Scholars program to about 2,000 students across our three campuses: Cañada College in Redwood City, College of San Mateo, and Skyline College in San Bruno. If SB 893 advances and provides SMCCCD with more flexibility to use existing local district dollars, we could potentially serve 4,000 to 6,000 students who need financial assistance to make college a reality.
SB 893 will allow our district to bridge inequities throughout our county by making college more accessible and affordable for students, particularly those in marginalized and underrepresented communities. Though San Mateo County is economically prosperous in comparison to other areas of the state, there are significant opportunity, economic and educational gaps within our community. The flexibility to use local funds to support these communities will have life-changing impacts on students.
This week, the Assembly Appropriations Committee will either approve this bill or prevent it from advancing. We urge the committee to support it since it will not cost the state any money but instead provide SMCCCD with the flexibility to use existing local dollars. The bill has important safeguards like a five-year sunset and report back to the state on the success of the pilot program. Further, there are transparency requirements including the adoption of local policies that determine which students will be eligible for the funding and financial impact projections of the pilot program costs at public meetings.
SB 893 is supported by a variety of local and state organizations including my colleagues on the San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, the cities of South San Francisco and Redwood City, the San Mateo County Economic Development Association, Chamber San Mateo County, the San Mateo Area Chamber of Commerce, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO, and the Student Senate for California Community Colleges.
We are grateful to state Sen. Becker and Assemblymembers Mullin and Berman for championing this effort which will change the lives of so many future SMCCCD students. By removing financial barriers, SB 893 will allow countless students in need to fulfill their dream of a college degree and an improved quality of life right here in San Mateo County. We are just a step away from making college free for thousands of San Mateo County students.
John Pimentel is a trustee of the San Mateo County Community College District. The opinions expressed in this piece are his own and not an official communication of the community college district Board of Trustees.
