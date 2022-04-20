San Mateo County’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday expressed support for reduced tuition at local community colleges.
The supervisors passed a resolution supporting Senate Bill 893, introduced by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo. If passed in the state Senate and Assembly, the bill would allow the San Mateo County Community College District to reduce tuition costs for students in need.
The bill would give the district flexibility to waive or reduce enrollment fees and to use some local funds to offset other costs for students.
Currently, the state’s required tuition rate is $46 per unit. In addition to tuition, costs for rent, food, books, technology and other living expenses can come up to more than $15,000 for community college students, according to a staff report.
Supervisor David Canepa said that the bill could allow the district to bridge inequities in the county by making college more accessible.
“San Mateo County as a whole is economically prosperous in comparison to other areas in the state. However, there are still significant socioeconomic and educational gaps within the county,” Canepa said.
The bill could also allow the district to expand its Promise Scholars Program, which provides financial assistance to help cover food, transportation, tuition, supplies and other college fees for local students.
Reduced tuition and costs could also help boost enrollment, according to John Pimentel, a member of the district’s Board of Trustees. Pimentel noted that community colleges across the county have seen enrollment declines in the last decade, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
