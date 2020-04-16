We have no choice but to see and acknowledge as many silver linings as we can during these uncertain times. I am teacher in the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District, and prior to spring break, I had been engaging in distance learning with my students for three weeks.
There were many challenges and obstacles to overcome in an effort to provide our students with a high-quality and meaningful education, even if from a distance. However, all I have been hearing about are the struggles and the negative aspects of this distance learning model. So I decided to write a piece on the positives, or the “silver linings” if you will.
First, distance learning has forced me, as well as some of my students, to become more technologically savvy. I was one of the last holdouts to embrace technology, and I rarely admitted there were any benefits to technology at all. Quite the opposite actually. I was a technological curmudgeon, and was quick to point out all of the negative effects it was having on society and our brains.
However, this is no longer the case. Now, I am obliged to acknowledge all of the benefits that technology can provide, especially in regards to teaching that requires the use of a distance learning model. By way of technology, I have been able to deliver, what I feel, are quality lesson plans to most of my students. I say most, because not all of my students have access to a computer, tablet or smartphone. Of course, this is one of the hang-ups with the distance learning model. However, in a quarantine situation such as the one we’re in, our options are limited and we’re left to do the best we can. My district is attempting to rectify the “lack of technology access” problem by delivering Chromebooks to students who need them over spring break. Although we most likely won’t be able to reach every student in the district, it is a well-intended, positive step in the right direction, and it will allow us to reach most of our student population.
Second, it has forced myself, and my students, to become better managers of our time. This holds especially true for students. In a world in which literally almost all of our children’s time is mapped out for them down to the second, children are left with almost no free time to plan for themselves. Distance learning changes all of that. While my school is working toward a more set online schedule for our students, we are not there yet. As of now, students are receiving all of their assignments, from every subject, at random throughout the day. It is up to our students to create a plan, prioritize their time and use their time the best way they see fit. I have heard from several parents that this has been a real challenge; their children are becoming frustrated by the lack of schedules and structure. However, time management is a crucial life skill to have to be successful and distance learning is not only allowing, but forcing, students to become more proficient in this skill.
Last, but certainly not least, we are all getting an opportunity to connect, and in some cases, reconnect with our families. Many of my students have told me that they have exercised, cooked, cleaned, read, did school work, amongst other activities, with family members for the first time in a long time. As a father, I can speak for myself too. I have been able to form more of a deep and meaningful bond with my own children during this time of shelter in place. So again, while this time has been stressful and anxiety producing for all of us, I urge you to focus on the positives. Enjoy your families, find the true beauty in things, take nothing for granted and know that school and life will resume back to normal one day.
Mike Codianne is a teacher in the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District. He graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in kinesiology. He enjoys spending time with his family, going to the beach and mountain biking.
