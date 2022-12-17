Each year, millions of Americans celebrate the winter holidays like Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Years. Students have just finished with finals and are excited for winter break, which will bring rest, fun and festivities. As the students are finishing projects and tests, many adults are bracing themselves for the stressful holiday season. Planning for family gatherings, dinners, baking, celebrations, preparing gifts and taking family photos. As we are all welcoming the holiday season this year, it is important to remember those who cannot celebrate this year.
The most important part of holidays is connecting with your community and those around you. But there are many people who might not have the warmest and most comforting holiday this year, such as those who might have lost a loved one recently, those who struggle with homelessness, people experiencing a financial crisis and those who are going through a chronic illness.
There are 1,092 individuals experiencing homelessness in San Mateo County alone, according to the County Executive’s Office. This does not include those who are not accounted for. While it feels great waking up in a warm house on Christmas morning to open gifts from family and friends, those who deserve the most on these holidays cannot experience it. As we walk outside a store after holiday shopping, the freezing December air hits our faces and we quickly walk to our cars to escape the chill. However, those without homes do not have the same resources, and this season amplifies their challenges. Instead of just indulging ourselves in holiday shopping, let’s create a sense of home for the homeless and for those longing for holiday cheer and security.
Here is a way help: Donating and volunteering to charities or shelters that help the homeless. Covenant House California is a nonprofit youth shelter that provides help for homeless youths between 18-24 years old. CHC has locations in Oakland, Santa Clara, Anaheim and Los Angeles. LifeMoves is another shelter and service site located in the Peninsula. They offer services for families, single adults and veterans. And there is always the Samaritan House.
After the holiday celebrations and gatherings, we focus on welcoming a brand-new year: 2023. Many write a list of New Year’s resolutions, goals for a fresh start in the new year, a habit we want to change, and ideas for improving our lifestyle. New Year’s resolutions are often about ourselves. What if, in addition to improving our own lives, we make a change to improve someone else’s life in 2023? Some might pledge to volunteer at a local food bank every week or take part in an organization to address hunger and homelessness. Others could vow to donate an hour a month to visit with senior citizens who may be dealing with loneliness, or to write friendly cards to those who are hospitalized.
Reaching out to others would be a great way to become a better person in 2023 than who we were in the last year. Perhaps we can expand the circle of warmth and include on our lists someone who might be overlooked this holiday season. Let’s make this holiday season more spirited for everyone in our community.
Eileen Liu is a sophomore at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
