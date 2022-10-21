Endorsements

 

The South San Francisco Unified School District has 15 schools. The oldest was built in 1936, and most of the others were constructed in the 1950s and 1960s. They need to be modernized. There is flooding. The district pays $6 million to $8 million a year simply to repair and maintain its facilities. There are security concerns. The list goes on, and the district has a facilities master plan totaling around $850 million.

To help address this, the school district is asking voters to approve a $436 million bond measure to chip away at its facilities needs. This is a large amount; however, it will still only address the most pressing needs while also exploring staff housing opportunities to provide another way to attract and retain teachers and other employees in this high cost area.

