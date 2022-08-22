Are the young progressives dominating city councils or is the old order still in charge? (The progressives want urgent action on addressing housing affordability and climate change. The old guard candidates are running campaigns focused on traffic reduction, and protection of single family homes and neighborhoods).
That depends on term limits and, most recently, on the switch to district elections — where you vote for one representative rather than several at-large candidates.
In the city of San Mateo, where there are term limits there has been a progressive majority on the council for sometime made up of Amourence Lee, Rick Bonilla and Joe Goethals. But Bonilla and Goethals are not running again and Lee is not up for election for another two years. Lisa Nash and Nick Atkeson are running in District 1 previously represented by both Bonilla and Eric Rodriguez. I am guessing Nash will win handily. She is being supported by the city and county establishment — the old guard. Rod Linhares and Adam Loraine are running in District 5 — Rod is the old guard, Adam the new. Although Lorraine is much admired—he is on the city’s Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission — he is running in the most conservative district of San Mateo: Beresford Hillsdale. And it looks as if Linhares, a 30-year homeowner in the district, could be the winner. Loraine has recently moved to the Hillsdale Apartments. He formerly lived in North Central. But these young progressives don’t like to run against each other so he left his home base in North Central San Mateo, also home to Lee. To win a seat on the council, he probably should have moved somewhere more favorable or challenged Lee.
Both Sarah Fields and Seema Patel were interested in running for District 4. After the two friends conversed, it was determined Fields would be the candidate. An unfortunate remark on the Planning Commission from Patel probably doomed her chances but no one should expect her to go away. Fields who is on the city’s Park and Recreation Commission and rents an apartment in 19th Avenue Park is the head of both the men’s and woman’s shelter — a new job for her. When I interviewed her, I found her most impressive and practical. She has been endorsed by her predecessor Goethals.
Also vying for the seat is Robert Newsom, a member of the city’s Personnel Board. He has run for council before and lives in Sunnybrae. He has the endorsement of the city’s old guard — Jerry Hill, former state senator; Councilmember Rodriguez; former councilmembers Maureen Freschet and Claire Mack; and Linhares, San Mateo Library Board and council candidate. Newsom is expected to have the most campaign dollars.
It’s not even Labor Day, once the official start of the campaign season but already candidates are holding campaign kickoffs. I attended three last week, one for Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone (his was really a precinct walk rally in Central Park) and his opponent Noelia Corzo, San Mateo-Foster City School District board trustee, who are vying for a seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. About-to-be elected Assemblymember Diane Papan and sister Milbrae Councilmember Gina Papan were at Stone’s event in San Mateo’s Central Park; as were several of his Belmont colleagues; and quite a few firefighters. And so was Fields, a candidate for San Mateo City Council who is endorsing Stone and not Corzo. Stone needs to introduce himself to San Mateo residents, as San Mateo is the biggest city in the district which also includes Foster City and Belmont.
Corzo’s event which was held in the outdoor park by her home, also in 19th Avenue Park, was well-attended even though it was an uncomfortably hot night. She had also served a Guatemalan dinner beforehand (It was the first time I had been inside this development, by the Caltrain Hayward Park train station and was delighted to see the attractive apartments and ample open space). Nicole Fernandez, aide to state Sen. Josh Becker and former head of the San Mateo Democratic Party and the Papa Joe Kennedy (I know she won’t like this title) to the many young progressives in the county was present, as was Corzo’s good friend on the school board, Shara Watkins. The big plea was for campaign contributions.
I will have attended Robert Newsom’s kickoff by the time you read this column.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
