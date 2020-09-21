It used to be that hardly anyone paid attention to what was happening at the community college district. Few if any members of the public attended their meetings. And it received little mention in the press except for occasional routine news stories. Now the district is making sensational headlines. Not very good for the students, teachers and parents who want the focus to be on education.
It all began last year when Ron Galatolo , who had served as chancellor for 20 years, was put on administrative leave, named chancellor emeritus and paid $479,208. There were rumors about troubling district construction contracts and harassment. The public soon learned he was under investigation by the DA. District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe will announce the results of the investigation in November.
Then more recently we learned that the whistleblower who had started the investigation into the chancellor’s activities by going to the DA in November 2018 was none other than Galatolo’s own pick for vice chancellor of Human Resources and general counsel, Eugene Whitlock.
Whitlock, a San Carlos resident, is now running for an open seat on the community college district board. But there’s more. It seems Whitlock was terminated by the district on the recommendation of Galatolo either for whistleblowing or for whatever he did or didn’t do as an employee of the college district. Whitlock was terminated in May but a year earlier the district wanted to fire him without cause but he threatened to sue. The district then negotiated a paid severance package of $2.3 million. The agreement specified that Whitlock was to have no further relationship with the district.
In both cases, members of the board have been reluctant to talk either on or off the record. It seems they made a settlement with Galatolo to avoid adverse publicity for the district. And because they didn’t want any lawsuits from Whitlock who had promised to bring several if he were terminated, they agreed to another costly settlement. The board was relieved when Whitlock found a new job as the new HR director at UC Berkeley.
In announcing Whitlock’s appointment, UC said it did an extensive nationwide search with an external search firm. You can see how Whitlock could be a top pick when you read his resume. Stanford graduate with a bachelor’s degree in biological science and a law degree from the University of Michigan. He won a Progress in Diversity Award from the Association of California Community College Administrators in 2017. Before he was hired by the college district, he was a deputy county counsel in San Mateo County and did some work defending his eventual employer, the community college district. In the process, he forged a relationship with the district and with Galatolo. Many of his former colleagues wonder why he wants to reconnect with the district, this time as a board member, knowing it will raise a ruckus and more headlines.
***
Complicating all of this is the November election to elect new trustees and re-elect incumbents. That will mean many new faces and where the only incumbents, well-respected Dave Mandelkern and Maurice Goodman, have to run against each other. This is because of the new district election format. We already lost a valuable board member, Tom Mohr, who was ousted in a race against another valuable incumbent Richard Holober. Maybe it’s time for house cleaning but too much inexperience is not good at a time like this. The new chancellor is Michael Claire, former president of CSM. He was hired as an interim and then offered the full position without the district doing an outside search.
***
The district needs to regain its focus and let some qualified impartial group do an analysis of what has gone so wrong. It could be the civil grand jury or the board could appoint a citizens’ group from some past trustees, like Tom Huening, a former trustee and also former county controller.
The district needs strong and honest leadership. The trustees have paid too much deference to the chancellor, becoming more of a rubber stamp than asking penetrating questions. This requires homework, expertise and guts. And more honest communication with the public. Maybe there needs to be revised guidelines on hiring executive staff from the chancellor on down. Or maybe the new board will need to learn their role and responsibilities as well as team building. The district doesn’t need sensational headlines. It needs help and more attention from all of us.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
Ms. Lempert characterized the current dramaturgy at SMCCCD. She focused on Ron Galatolo, Eugene Whitlock, and Trustees. “In both cases, members of the board have been reluctant to talk either on or off the record. It seems they made a settlement with Galatolo to avoid adverse publicity for the district.”
What kind of “adverse publicity?” Whose reputation was at stake? How would transparency on this issue taint “the district?”
Is the District a private corporation paying out a contractual settlement agreement in exchange for a non-disparagement clause; i.e., a quid pro quo, to protect its “brand?”
Using taxpayer dollars for “hush money,” cash entrusted to the trustees by citizens, is suspect. In an unusual twist to such deals, SMCCCD Trustees agreed to pay Galatolo not to go away in “an arrangement to conceal,” but gave him a new job as Chancellor Emeritus to establish the CSU-Cañada University, a bogus project from the start according to Trustee Mandelkern (later rejected by the CSU feasibility study).
The fish rots from the head. Check out these two episodes where the Board agreed to an independent investigation over alleged misbehavior, yet the promise faded into the haze of memory (see October 23, 2019 and January 8, 2020).
--
Michael B. Reiner, PhD, is a higher education consultant and educational researcher. Previously, he was a professor of psychology and college administrator at City University of New York (CUNY), Miami Dade College, the Riverside Community College District, and the San Mateo County Community College District. mreiner32205@gmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-b-reiner-phd-14057551/
