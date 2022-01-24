Start resting up if you want to know the election results locally and nationally in 2022. Many close races for Congress and the Assembly and maybe the Board of Supervisors where there will be open seats and no incumbents running. There will be the critical races for control of Congress, for governor in Pennsylvania and Georgia and so much more.
Locally, surprising sad news that popular San Mateo Councilmember Joe Goethals is considering not seeking re-election. He would have no trouble winning. There will be several contenders if he does not run, among them Annie Tsai, who ran for school board a couple of years ago. She is currently the president of the San Mateo-Foster City Education Foundation, serves on three county commissions, and is a working mother of two. She has lived in three different San Mateo neighborhoods, all in her district (Bay Meadows, the Village, and currently, Fiesta Gardens). Information on the other candidates in a future column.
The race for Assembly to fill Kevin Mullin’s seat is attracting more candidates on the Democratic side. The first to declare was San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan. She has been joined by Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale, and two male candidates, progressive Councilmember James Coleman of South San Francisco and community college Trustee Maurice Goodman. My guess is it will be Hale and Papan with the highest votes in the June primary with a runoff between the two in the November general election. Hale has received the endorsement of the powerful California Teachers Association.
***
Correction. Ann O’Brien Keighran is no longer working for county supervisor and candidate for Congress David Canepa. She is working for a nonprofit for seniors called CAFÉ. Meanwhile, Canepa objected to my last column saying I showed bias toward his two opponents, Mullin and Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach. He is very proud he has raised so much money (more than Beach or Mullin to date) and none of it from political action committees, usually the mainstay of campaigns for the State Legislature and Congress. He is a prodigious fundraiser. This is a close three-way race where the top two will face each other in November. Beach is the only woman in the race and has shown she can be competitive in fundraising. Stay tuned.
***
Congratulations to Australia for not allowing Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic play in the Australian Open. Djokovic refused to get vaccinated. “Mr. Djokovic’s visa has been canceled,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules.”
Djokovic, who is tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam men’s singles titles, has long held strange views of science and medicine (he once asserted that prayer and belief could purify toxic water). He has sponsored tennis matches where no one is masked and has been seen partying without a mask during his world travels. When he’s behind in a match, as he often was with Federer, he would claim he had a sore foot or a sore shoulder and ask for a recess. At the same time, he trained relentlessly despite aches and pains. While he was a powerful player and often achieved amazing shots, he never had the grace or the good nature of Federer and Nadal and, as a result, the support of the tennis community.
***
We need to get tough with the non-vaccinated as we are with drunk drivers and speeders who are a danger on streets and highways. If you are not vaccinated, you should not be allowed into a hospital to seek help. A neighbor told me both he and his wife are doctors and work in a local hospital. They both caught COVID in its first wave before vaccines were available and they were sick but recovered soon. But their daughter who caught the disease from them almost died.
“Every day my wife and I go to the hospital to treat unvaccinated COVID patients who almost killed my daughter” and he continued in unprintable language what he thought about them.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
(1) comment
"political action committees, usually the mainstay of campaigns for the State Legislature and Congress.". I suggest someone fact check Sue. Large donors FAR outweigh PAC money in such elections. https://www.opensecrets.org/elections-overview/where-the-money-came-from
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.