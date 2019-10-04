The Burlingame City Council is one of the more high-functioning city councils on the Peninsula right now. While there are divergent points of view, the collective five city leaders work well to accommodate all while also moving the ball forward on some critical city issues.
Not everything is perfect in Burlingame, granted. The cost of housing is high and there is a strong chance that might go up because of Facebook’s Oculus moving into a new office building on the Bayshore. There has been a struggle with retail in the city’s retail cores of Burlingame Avenue and Broadway. There might be too much of a reliance on hotels for revenue.
But it is not as if the council is sitting on its hands watching this happen and hoping for the best. This year, the council put a bow on a sweeping change to its zoning that would allow for more housing near the Broadway train station and the Millbrae BART station in keeping with transit-oriented development principles. While the shift to higher apartment buildings and condominiums in the northern section of the city might be jarring, it is an appropriate response to the need for more housing. Granted, there could have been less emphasis on job growth in the General Plan, but there is also an economic balance to maintain. Put simply, the council responded to the need for more housing and did so in a responsible way that seeks to address the issue while not diminishing the quality of life that attracts people to Burlingame in the first place.
When it comes to retail, the council is taking some real steps in addressing the issue and providing support through a storefront rehab program and creating some small zoning changes to make it easier to rent storefronts. There will always be a reliance on hotels for revenue but the city has been smart with its reserve and financing policies in ensuring there is sufficient amounts for a rainy day and taking advantage of today’s low interest rate environment.
In addition, the City Council has tackled some real quality of life issues for the environment and flavored tobacco.
Vice Mayor Emily Beach holds the requisite skills for any top-notch councilmember. She is well-versed in city finance, planning and general policy and can explain complicated concepts in both government vernacular and in plain talk for those less versed in that. She is a transportation aficionado who is becoming well known in regional circles for her growing expertise and ability to emphasize collaboration to achieve common goals. She is thoughtful, smart and a really good listener.
Mayor Donna Colson is a whirlwind of can-do attitude who would be as at home as a CEO of a multi-national company as she is leading a council meeting or neighborhood workshop. She knows how to read a room and understands quickly how to synthesize complicated issues into a positive result for all. She is responsive and responsible, and quickly got into action to ensure the city’s needs and efforts were understood at a regional level when it came to potential changes to state housing policy and its impact on local government.
Challenger Mike Dunham is bright and brings a new voice to the table. But he has a lot to learn. He seems to believe that incremental change to accommodate growth near high transit areas in a multiyear process is somehow inferior to some ideals conjured in urban planning think tank books and that their standard planning principles already discussed for decades are somehow revolutionary. Besides, Burlingame is a case study of walkability and infrastructure investment in downtown cores that other cities seek to replicate as we move away from a car-based planning system. He should keep at it though, Burlingame might benefit from a progressive voice at some point.
For now, however, voters would be wise to keep the high-quality leaders they already have. Beach and Colson deserve your vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.