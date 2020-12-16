With the holidays upon us in a year most would prefer to forget, it might be worth reflecting for a moment on a Hillsborough man who made this season just a bit more uplifting.
Though he died last year (on Dec. 25), Lee Mendelson’s legacy lives on. He was the guiding force behind “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” a spinoff of the “Peanuts” comic strip authored by Charles Schulz and one of the most successful and beloved animated holiday films ever created. The movie made its debut 55 years ago. It has been a TV Christmas staple ever since.
Mendelson, a San Mateo High School alum, was a visionary producer whose work at Lee Mendelson Film Productions in Burlingame generated 12 Emmy and four Peabody awards as the decades rolled on. There have been numerous award nominations (including Oscars) as well.
The hallmark of a typical Mendelson effort is a positive message free of hostility, anger, bitterness or language that even hinted at being foul or unsuitable for children in particular.
Charlie Brown and his little friends do not utter F-bombs or anything close to it. No, sir. “The Wolf of Wall Street” (with a staggering total of 569 F-bombs) is most assuredly not a Mendelson offering.
A VOICE FOR THE AGES: Here’s arandom thought as we slowly, haltingly strain to see some potential rays of light at the end of the interminable pandemic tunnel.
Stevie Nicks, now 72, has to be the finest female vocalist ever produced by Menlo-Atherton High School — or any other San Mateo County secondary education institution for that matter.
Whether on her own or in her memorable days and nights with Fleetwood Mac, she has pursued her chosen craft at a very high level, her unique voice a treasure for her legions of fans and followers throughout the world.
The pandemic has put a crimp in her in-person performances. But, by all accounts, she intends to carry on, regardless.
Oh, by the way, she’s the only female ever inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.
TP IS THE PERFECT GIFT: Since so many of you have asked (OK, just kidding), we have the perfect pandemic Christmas gift for the discriminating family member or friend: toilet paper.
Why not? It only makes sense. Apparently, this personal hygiene necessity continues to be a top consumer priority as lockdowns, quarantines, health officer dictates and other restrictions bedevil all of us with 2021 on the immediate horizon.
Go ahead, gift-wrap a 24-pack of comfy double-ply, include a card and you are in the holiday business. You can thank me later.
NO PLASTIC, NO SALE: There’s a caveat when it comes to your various purchases, even TP.
A number of retail outlets (and some restaurants) on the Peninsula have issued a pandemic-related mandate that bans cash, at least for now.
So be sure to bring your debit/credit card or payment-friendly smartphone when you shop.
If you don’t have any of these handy amenities (and some of our residents do not), you will need to shop for the right store before you actually shop. When cash is trash, the watchword now is “preparation.”
BRING BACK MARINE WORLD: Last week’s announcement that Oracle Corp. is planning to move its headquarters from Redwood Shores to Texas brought up an enticing memory.
Before Oracle there was Marine World-Africa U.S.A. It was an animal-themed amusement facility. A personal favorite there was a water slide. Kids and adults alike got their aquatic kicks on that setup.
But Marine World has moved on to digs in Vallejo. There is no way it’s going to return to the Bayfront lagoon off Highway 101. That ship has sailed, as it were. But it can’t hurt to dream, Oracle or not.
A CORRECTION: Rosalie Shaw’s last name was noted incorrectly in an item’s first reference in last week’s column. An apology is in order. Consider it done.
John Horgan, who can well remember when San Mateo had four single-screen movie theaters in operation (the San Mateo, the Baywood, the Manor and the Palm), can be reached by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
