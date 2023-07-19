John Horgan

In today’s ultra-sensitive academic environment where fretting about hurt feelings and poor self-esteem have become paramount concerns at all levels of education, the very idea of fighting of any sort is anathema. It’s a distinct and flat-out no-no.

That wasn’t the case in the 1940s and 1950s — even into the 1960s. Far from it. In those decades, both during and after World War II, boxing was a necessary adjunct to physical education classes for teen boys and was considered relatively routine at a number of local high schools.

