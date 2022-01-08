In my first sexual education course in seventh grade, topics including periods, birth control, sexual orientation were missing or glossed over in the curriculum. Initially, I shrugged it off and assumed we would cover issues in my high school sex-ed course.
But in freshman year, those same topics were overlooked in lieu of conversations about safe sex practices, the various forms of sexually transmitted diseases, and the benefits of abstinence — all issues important to understanding the basics of the curriculum. Yet, to the detriment of my class, we discussed these topics with a very general and heteronormative lens.
Comprehensive sexual education is vital to students worldwide, and along with limiting teen pregnancies and the spread of STDs, it can provide students with myriad other social and health-related benefits. According to a National Association of School Nurses study, “Evidence-based sexual health education can improve academic success; prevent dating violence and bullying; help youth develop healthier relationships; (...) and reduce sexual health disparities among LGBTQ youth.” As a result, school health care programs covering sex education should be accessible to all students, and educators should teach the curriculum with the students’ best interests in mind.
While teenage pregnancies are on a downward trend as birth control becomes increasingly accessible, the rate of STDs continues to skyrocket. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported STDs reached an all-time high for the sixth year in a row in 2021. Young people ages 15-24 make up a shocking percentage of these cases, highlighting the importance of providing youth with comprehensive sex education to prevent STDs cases from continuing to increase.
Although proper sex education is essential to all students, teaching requirements for these courses vary regionally. For instance, states like Arizona and Texas have optional sex education and stress an abstinence-only approach. Comparatively, California has relatively strong sex education requirements for a course to be taught at least once in middle and high school under the state’s Assembly Bill 329. While California’s approach to sex education requirements is more beneficial to students, it remains up to school districts and corresponding school boards to determine which curriculum to teach students.
Since the curriculum is left up to individual districts, typical sex education courses tend to exclude LGBTQ+ issues and deprive students of the inclusive education they need. A recent report from Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity found that few students have access to LGBTQ-inclusive sex education. Teachers also consistently fail to cover topics of sexual identity and safe sex practices for LGBTQ+ youth, which can damage their mental and physical health in the long run.
According to Planned Parenthood, youth in the LGBTQ+ community are more likely to experience dating violence and teenage pregnancies. School-mandated sex education serves as a resource for information about sexual health, but it cannot be effective if it overlooks a significant portion of the student body. When a health-based curriculum assumes that its audience is heterosexual and cisgender, it ignores the experiences unique to LGBTQ+ youth.
As a result of limited sex education, many students feel inclined to seek out information from their peers or the internet. In both instances, they may be exposed to inaccurate information that would be better answered under the guidance of a professional sex education teacher.
Ultimately, comprehensive sex education serves as a tool to provide students with vital information, and its lack of inclusivity continues to harm youth seeking the resources they need.
Isabelle Nunes is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
It’s amusing that we get this op-ed on the same day we have a “Standardized test scores in California fell during year in distance learning” article. It appears expanding sex education classes should be the least of worries for the public education system since they can’t teach students to pass standardized subjects. Perhaps those who don’t get their fill of gender issue discussions in a sex education class can attend an optional gender studies class for, well, gender issues.
We really need school choice, particularly on this subject. Not long ago the basic rule was keep your pants on until you are ready. My school had ten rules. the only one I remember was "she might get pregnant."
