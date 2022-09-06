San Mateo resident Gretchen Warner, a kind, gentle, yet fierce social justice champion, asked if I might meet with her friend and look at some of her friend’s books. As a bookstore owner, I’m cautious when I hear “I have a friend who is an author ... .” But for Gretchen, my answer was an easy “Yes!” A few days later, my life force was infused with more joyful power than I could have imagined.

Craig Wiesner

Mildred Pitts Walter, then a longtime member of San Mateo’s Unitarian Universalists Church, Coretta Scott King Award winning author, ACLU and NAACP leader, and force of nature, walked into our shop. Her name seemed familiar and I realized she wrote one of my favorite children’s books, Justin and the Best Biscuits in the World. It is about 11-year-old Justin, who struggles to “feel like a guy” in a family dominated by females. When he spends a week at his grandfather’s ranch, he discovers there’s more to being a man than riding horses and tending livestock. There’s also cleaning up messes, making beds and, from time to time, baking biscuits — good biscuits. Would this book be banned today in schools in some states because the story exposes historic racism against black cowboys and explores gender roles — what it means to be a boy or a girl?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription