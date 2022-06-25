Dear Room S11,
Words cannot begin to articulate how you have transformed my life. To some, you may merely be remembered as Carlmont’s lowly high school journalism room; others may remember you as the room with the air conditioning always turned up just a little bit too high.
But, to me, you are my former home, family and the room where I discovered who I am.
When I first started high school, I was quiet and reserved, remaining in what I liked to call my “comfort bubble.” Although I felt strongly about topics ranging from the best restaurants in the Bay Area to urgent social justice issues, I generally kept these opinions to myself.
But the moment I stepped into S11 during my sophomore year media arts class, I got a glimpse of how writing could unveil new perspectives and bring meaningful change to our community.
Within a few months, S11 created a platform for me to transform into a journalist. Although my first few articles were a learning process, my writing slowly began to provoke discussion, challenge tradition and call for change. I reported on the barriers for students in foster care, implicit bias ingrained in the education system, and climate issues posing threats to communities nationwide. I spoke with lawyers, educators and city councilmembers for expert perspectives on each article. With every lede, photo and infographic, I told a story of which I was proud.
As my journalistic career developed, I pursued storytelling in all possible mediums. From speaking to design to videography, each method of communication guided me toward becoming the editor-in-chief of Carlmont’s newsmagazine, the Highlander.
Upon reflection, I can confidently say that I was never perfect, despite my most spirited efforts. I still have miles to go in shaping my journalistic voice and my confidence as a leader. But through years of practice and many mistakes, journalism has made me the best version of myself: a version that is guided by ambition and motivated by failures.
The articles I dedicated months researching, interviewing and self-editing for were often met with both support and criticism. Through this, journalism taught me critical lessons of reflection and adaptability. Taking these lessons in mind, I would frequently change direction in my publishing process due to unexpected angles brought to light, and I would use feedback from past pieces to shape my writing for the better.
Most importantly, journalism and Room S11 taught me what a true home could be. From emergency FaceTime calls with editors to team meetings and staying up all night submitting an issue of the Highlander to print, I found satisfaction in every minute.
My time working as the editor-in-chief of the Highlander and an intern for the San Mateo Daily Journal has ultimately allowed me to create, inspire and inform. The publications I have worked for have enabled me to connect to my community and have a voice in issues I care about.
Journalism is my home, my family and my haven. Although I have departed from S11, the lessons I learned in that room will stay with me forever.
In one final goodbye, I want to say thank you. Thank you to my journalism advisor, my boss, my peers, the incoming Highlander staff, and to S11 — the room where I left my comfort bubble to discover what it means to be a journalist.
Isabelle Nunes is a recent graduate of Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.