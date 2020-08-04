Time and again, in moments of unprecedented hardship and calamity, the question resurfaces in the heart of mankind — “can I really make a difference?” I consider this question to be the most difficult problem with which human beings can grapple. As a collective, history tells us that human beings can overcome even the single greatest threats to our existence. This speaks to our culture’s most impactful and influential entities. Taken together, large factions, political parties and large-scale industries create the driving forces in our society. By extension, this explains why we have a tendency, whether consciously or subconsciously, to adopt a “herd mentality.” We flock with political parties that most align with our ideals, engage with coalitions, embrace certain religions, and often remain within the same sphere of influences.
When isolated, the individual often finds great difficulty in facing the question of whether they have the capacity to impact their family, friends, community and society in a meaningful way. For that reason, I suspect the root of pessimism lies somewhere between an individual’s response to this question and the sphere of influence in which they inhabit. An individual who feels powerless, no matter how great the power they yield, will always face a difficult time impacting others in a meaningful way.
In the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, people around the world face this difficult question from a place of unparalleled isolation and uncertainty. Among the vast uncertainties we face, we see blatant evidence of it in our criminal justice system. We continue to see a judicial system that is far from colorblind. A culture that often discounts the risk police officers take in safeguarding our communities.
For many, that period of isolation and uncertainty expired on May 25, when George Floyd, an African American male, was brutally killed by law enforcement. In response, much of our world has arisen from the shadow of complacency to bright mountaintop of hope. Floyd’s death called into question everything we know and understand about race relations, policing and lawful techniques with which an officer should execute force.
In spite of this unprecedented movement and the policies enacted across the nation, political factions and propaganda always seem to have the final word. The movement becomes political, and the present tragedy quickly becomes yesterday’s news. I consider the speed at which tragedies involving Oscar Grant, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland and George Floyd, became “yesterday’s news.” Demands for meaningful reforms in police conduct have quickly turned to calls for defunding police departments. The narrative of saddened mothers struck by tragedy has quickly turned into a blanket perception that police officers do more harm than good.
We cannot bring meaningful reforms by following false narratives, sharing images on social media and adopting political talking points on these matters. One must take it upon themselves to be the agent for change within their own community.
For that reason, after much planning and consideration, I have partnered with other concerned citizens and public servants to launch the Be The Solution Commission. This commission will work with communities in and beyond our state to implement meaningful reforms to ease tensions between law enforcement and communities, dive deeper into the fundamental issues that affect our criminal justice system, find common ground on initiatives that hold our police officers accountable, and to assist law enforcement in executing the law to safeguard our communities. Be The Solution is wholly independent of any political or social agenda. The commission seeks to engage each and every willing member of our communities to implement meaningful reforms.
Some notable members of the commission include BTS Co-Founder Stephanie Herrera; Capt. Jim Barnes of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department; Chief Daniel Hahn of the Sacramento Police Department; Pastor Jim Applegate; Stefan Gartrel, former MLB player and current president of Ripple Effect 22; Paris Dye of Black Child Legacy Campaign; Raymond Lozada of Safe School Sacramento; Lita Anderson of America’s Promise Alliance; Assistant U.S. Attorney Kourtney Bell; Deputy Tony Herrera; Deputy Terrence McDonald; and family therapist Kami Prehoda. Alone, each commission member faces real limitations in effecting real and lasting change in their communities. Together, there is no end to what we can accomplish.
If you find yourself occasionally questioning whether you can make a difference in the lives of others in this time of great uncertainty, I would encourage you to join our fight for a better society. Together, we can break the lines that divide us, bring meaningful reforms that can bridge the divide between communities and law enforcement, and begin the process of healing in our culture.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services, from 2011-2013. Jonathan is an attorney and can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
(1) comment
how do we join? Sounds like a natural for a t-shirt and lawn sign. Not trying to be funny. Group needs spokesperson.
