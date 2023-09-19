As our congregation gathered around the parents and baby, I noticed a friend awkwardly slipping out a side door. Our pastor performed the baptism ceremony where we promised to be part of this baby’s life. Later, I asked my friend why he’d left. “I can’t honestly promise I’m going to be there for every baby this church baptizes,” he said. I got that, but … .
Two weeks later a family in our church, a mom with a disabled child, suddenly faced eviction. Paying rent reliably for 11 years didn’t matter. The owner was remodeling. They had 60 days to get out. Mom tried, day after day, while working a 40-hour-a-week job, shuttling her disabled child to and from school, to get help, searching for an apartment, with rentals scarce. Two months later, they were homeless. Well, not totally. They moved into our house.
Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach, regional director of JobTrain’s North San Mateo County Career Center and candidate for county supervisor, understands this story completely, because she too stepped into the breach to help people she loved avoid “statistical” homelessness. Statistical? Our county does an awesome job each year of counting homeless people, to help guide our policies and spending. But, do the families that lived in my home or found temporary shelter in Emily’s home couch surfing count? If they aren’t working with an agency focused on poverty or homelessness, probably not.
A Daily Journal reader challenged me to write about programs tackling homelessness and poverty. Were they at best Band-Aids, or worse, a complete waste of money? I prayed that, instead, I would find success stories and hope. Emily Beach gave me both.
Daniel fell on hard times. He was unemployed and living in his car while battling cancer. Although he came to JobTrain for help finding work, staff immediately connected Daniel with the YMCA Community Resource Center for housing support. Now Danny lives at San Mateo County’s new Navigation Center in Redwood City and feels incredibly grateful for the intensive supportive services he receives to help get back on his feet. With stable food, housing and health care, Daniel can focus on his employment search with JobTrain. Next week, he has a third call-back interview for a promising new job.
Sally lost her in-home caregiving job and knew she was on the verge of eviction without income. Because tenants can’t access an emergency shelter until just three days before an eviction, she lived in fear as the day grew closer. Meanwhile, JobTrain staff prepared her resume, practiced mock interviews and advocated on her behalf with a prospective employer. Sally landed a job earning $10 more per hour than before with benefits. For the first time in her life, Sally is saving money and has enrolled in JobTrain's Digital Literacy and English (ESL) classes for nonnative speakers to improve her skills.
Sally and Danny are real, but I’ve changed their names. JobTrain, working with core agencies like the YMCA, Samaritan House and LifeMoves helped nearly 3,000 people last year, with 73% placed in careers in construction, culinary arts, health care and technology, and the vast majority still in secure good jobs a year later. A key to success is JobTrain being a hub for many agencies working to help people build strong foundations in all aspects of life. Sometimes something as simple as needing the right pair of shoes for an interview, the first payment for union dues, or a hard hat can be a stumbling block that a community of support can overcome.
San Mateo is one of the wealthiest counties in the world but many hard working people are stuck in poverty, including 27,000 children. That’s why programs like JobTrain and Jackie Speier’s new foundation addressing poverty are important. Getting a flat tire or needing a root canal shouldn’t cause someone to become homeless.
“There are so many amazing people struggling and all they want is a chance to have a decent life. When someone falls on hard times, it can be too hard to get up without a network of support.” Beach said.
We can fix that. We can help build stronger foundations with organizations like JobTrain, monthly stipends, “living wages,” community schools acting as hubs for kids and families, and more affordable housing. All levels of government, businesses and NGOs need to work more tightly and efficiently together. And of course there should be oversight to make sure money is well spent and bears good fruit.
I’ll do more columns, looking at chronic homelessness, the new “CARE” courts, and other programs. And I’ll interview other county/city candidates for more perspectives. For now, baptism ceremony or not, we ARE a community and if we pull together to support each other we can all thrive. Visit jobtrainworks.org for more info.
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on San Carlos Avenue in San Carlos.
