Craig Wiesner

As our congregation gathered around the parents and baby, I noticed a friend awkwardly slipping out a side door. Our pastor performed the baptism ceremony where we promised to be part of this baby’s life. Later, I asked my friend why he’d left. “I can’t honestly promise I’m going to be there for every baby this church baptizes,” he said. I got that, but … .

Two weeks later a family in our church, a mom with a disabled child, suddenly faced eviction. Paying rent reliably for 11 years didn’t matter. The owner was remodeling. They had 60 days to get out. Mom tried, day after day, while working a 40-hour-a-week job, shuttling her disabled child to and from school, to get help, searching for an apartment, with rentals scarce. Two months later, they were homeless. Well, not totally. They moved into our house. 

