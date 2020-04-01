“There are some people that if they don’t know, you can’t tell them.” — Louis Armstrong.
Several years ago, the USDA set up a program to improve the eating habits of Americans by developing a different icon — a plate divided into sections that depict a healthy selection of food. To some, this was apparently considered elitist. It was reported that a researcher at the University of Washington said that the food depicted on the plate icon is not affordable or even available for many Americans. He added that government should get involved to make healthy foods more available to the lower classes.
The same article reported that the journal, “Health Affairs” claimed that for Americans to eat more foods containing potassium, dietary fiber, vitamin D and calcium (as recommended by those USDA guidelines), they will need to spend more money on food. They stated that those who spend the least on food have the lowest intake of those four nutrients and the highest consumption of saturated fat and sugar. A little bit later, in a new article on the subject, people who called themselves “frugal foodies” explained that it’s still possible to eat well on a budget. It just takes a bit of organization, some “smart strategies,” and some planning in advance. As they said, cooking is almost always going to be less expensive than buying prepared meals or eating out.” OK, as far as it goes.
I’d like to add a third installment to the discussion. There are reasons some people don’t eat healthfully (besides the fact that healthier foods may not be available to them) that add to the problem. One could even be a stubbornness that is related to (and is increasingly being discovered) — brain quirks. David Engleman, author of “Incognito,” informs us that our brains vary in even infinitesimal ways that control our behavior — like making some us open to suggestions about better nutrition to those with closed minds which prevent them from even considering suggestions that might improve their health and longevity.
“Many of us like to believe that all adults possess the same capacity to make sound choices. It’s a nice idea, but it’s wrong. People’s brains can be vastly different — influenced by not only genetics, but by the environment in which they grew up. Many ‘pathogens’ (both chemical and behavioral) can influence how you turn out.” — Engleman.
Yes, government could do more to make it easier for people in the inner city, etc. to obtain more healthful foods. But the biggest problem would be to convince them to stop spending what residents there have on the usual junk foods that have comprised their diets for years. Bad habits are difficult to break. And, of course, a huge barrier to healthy eating is the food industry which has gone all out to produce and advertise products that appeal to the palate of a great many Americans even though they are anti-nutritious. Add lack of interest and initiative, no matter what government could come up with to increase availability of healthy foods, and improvement would be elusive.
Some of our food supply has been turned into a minefield by opportunistic corporate interests and many people’s lifestyles have become so hectic and/or they are so unmotivated and addicted to sweet and fatty foods that healthy eating often goes by the wayside. And often the problem isn’t so much not being able to afford healthier food, it’s the chosen lifestyle.
For instance, drinking milk instead of sodas can do a lot to correct vitamin D and calcium deficiencies. Eating a whole grain cereal with a banana instead of doughnuts or a sugary cereal can add much fiber and potassium. It’s much easier to pick up fast food for dinner (or have it sent in) or nuke something in the microwave. You don’t have to have a plan in advance. You don’t have to shop for ingredients, learn how to cook, read labels, clean up afterward, or think. But all of us, if we wish to eat more healthfully, must educate ourselves and choose mindfully among the myriad products created by our food industry that tempt us from the supermarket shelves.
The USDA’s project was important in that it raised awareness and gave interested consumers a good goal for which to aim. It’s a worthwhile effort and I imagine those who created it know that our brains, being what they are, human nature being what it is and corporate interests being what they are, the task ahead is formidable. As Ashleigh Brilliant reminds us: “The help I need most is help in admitting I need help.”
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
