Warren Edgar Vogel passed away peacefully on December 29 a couple of weeks after celebrating his 100th birthday.
Warren was born in St. Louis in 1920 to Hazel and Edgar Vogel. He and his sister, Bernice, moved with the family to Burlingame where he graduated from Burlingame High School, Class of 1939. He enrolled at UC Berkeley in the fall, where he met the love of his life, Rita (Tollini) in a registration line. They dated during their years at Cal, enjoyed Warren’s fraternity (Alpha Sigma Phi) and Rita’s sorority (Alpha Delta Pi) activities together and began their 76-year marriage five months after graduation in November 1943.
Warren graduated as a commissioned first lieutenant in the US Army and was called to serve in World War II early in May 1944. He landed on Omaha Beach ten days after D-Day and served for the next two years with the 66th Armored Regiment in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany, earning the Bronze Star Medal for heroic achievement.
Upon his return home, Warren went to work for General Electric Company in their major appliance division, a job he held for thirty-eight years until his retirement in 1982. Warren was rewarded for leading his division in sales numerous times and, as a result, was given the privilege of escorting his top customers on travel reward trips to Hawaii, Japan and Bermuda.
He adored his three grandchildren, Kenny, Jeffrey and Steven and was a regular at their baseball, soccer and basketball games over the years. His love of family and photography has left behind more than eighty photo albums filled with memories of travel, sports and family celebrations. He never did embrace digital images.
Warren was happiest when he was with his family. He enjoyed golf, travel, photography and was an avid fan of all of the Bay Area sports teams. He was content fishing for trout while standing in the Wood River during the early morning in Sun Valley, Idaho or navigating the fairways of golf courses throughout the country.
He spent twenty-two years living in and watching San Carlos grow and the past fifty years at his home in Menlo Park. He was an active member of St. Denis Catholic Parish in Menlo Park and was Past-President of Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club.
Warren will be remembered for his unwavering devotion to his family, country, faith and friends as well as his integrity, kindness, selflessness, positive outlook and encouraging words.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita, who passed away on November 14, 2019. He is survived by his sons Randy and Scott, daughter-in-law Irene, and grandchildren Kenny (Pia), Jeffrey and Steven who all loved him so very much. He had special appreciation for his loving caregivers Milika, Loisi and Vina and for his physician Dr. Yusra Hussain.
Interment services will be private. Donations in his named may be made to Sequoia Hospital Foundation, 170 Alameda de las Pulgas, Redwood City CA 94062 or to Junipero Serra High School and directed to the Vogel Family Endowed Scholarship at, 451 W. 20th Avenue, San Mateo CA 94403.
