Our much-loved Victor died unexpectedly on November 23, 2021. Victor was born in San Francisco to Concepcion and Manuel Lazcano. Vic was a student in San Francisco Public Schools including Portala Jr. H.S. and Balboa High School where he was a player on the 1957 Championship Football Team.
Vic continued his education at City College and then joined the USMC Reserve. He soon returned to his studies and graduated from San Francisco State College in 1965. Soon after, he attended Golden Gate College of the Law and graduated in 1969.
Victor was a very friendly fellow. He loved to tease you and enjoyed life. He looked forward to his annual birthday lunch at a gathering with his former law buddies from the Public Defender Program. One of these friends wrote, “He had an incredible memory and lightning quick mind. For those who did know him, I’m sure you remember him as a mighty warrior, and a bit of a scalawag.”
He was a fierce competitor on the tennis and racquetball courts as well as on the dance floor. He came back from a stroke in his early sixties and worked hard on his recovery. Vic was able to enjoy four trips to Europe with his partner, Mary Ellen. Two hip replacements canceled his tennis matches, but he found energy at his SPIN classes at Prime Time.
Victor is survived by his partner of 41 years, Mary Ellen Malley, his brother Tony Lazcano (Lynn), and sister Felicia Laden (Rich). He is uncle to Rob Nealon (Renee), Julie Lannert (Geoff), and Josh Lazcano (Emily), and five great nieces and one great nephew.
Mary Ellen’s East Coast relatives have known Vic for many years and consider him part of their families. They are Stephen & Christine Malley and family, Richard and Kyle Conard-Malley and family, and Ross & Kathy Malley and family.
The Lazcano/Malley families will hold a private ceremony for Victor in the Spring/Summer depending on the Covid situation.
If you wish to honor Victor, please think of Doctors Without Borders or The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (Burlingame).
