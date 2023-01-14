On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Sally Hines, cherished friend and companion to many, passed away at the age of 81. She was born on December 31, 1942 in Weymouth, Massachusetts to Margaret and Stanwood Hines.
Updated: January 14, 2023 @ 8:02 am
Sally loved and embraced adventure. As a young woman, she and two girlfriends bought a car and trailer and embarked on a year-long trip of a lifetime. They left Boston and headed west all the way to San Mateo, California, where she eventually settled for the remainder of her life. She worked for Stanford University for 44 years, the majority of which were at the Office of Technology Licensing. Not only was Sally instrumental in OTL’s creation, but also in its growth and success, serving as “the Mother of OTL”.
Sally had an incredible sense of humor, which often came out in kooky poems that she would write for coworkers and friends. She loved to sing and was part of the Foster City Community Chorus for 25 years, with whom she performed at prestigious venues across the country, including Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center. She loved hiking and animals of all kinds, especially dogs. Sally had a true passion for life and, unfortunately, passed before she could find “that bad bottle of wine.”
Sally was preceded in death by both her parents, her older brother, John, and her life partner, Charlie. She is survived by her two nieces, Erin Larson and Damian Hines, and three cousins. Donations in Sally’s name can be made to an animal rescue organization of your choice, or to a local State or National Park.
