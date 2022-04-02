Robert Olson passed away on March 21,2022 following a brief illness. He was born on February 14, 1942 in St Paul, Minnosota to Lorriane Bunde and Lloyd Olson.
He was raised by his paternal grandparents Lottie and Harry Laird.
Bob grew up in St. Paul and attended public schools. He played baseball, hockey, and football during his school years. He won a full baseball scholarship to college and attended University of Minnesota. Later, he lost his scholarship to an injury. He served in Viet Nam and returned to college on the GI bill.
He married Nancy Schide and moved to San Mateo where they later divorced.
Bob worked for the Federal Government in various departments as an Accountant/Auditor. He retired from the Department of Justice in 2011.
In 1982 he married Maureen (Liz) Short and remained married until his death.
He coached youth baseball and hockey. Played golf, and bocce with his friends from the Elks. He enjoyed working in his garden, traveling and hiking with his wife.
He is survived by his wife Maureen Olson, a son Aaron Olson (Diana), a daughter Kristin Olson, three step children, Matthew Sigler, Sonia Farrally (Gary), Demian Sigler (Patricia), nine grandchildren and two sisters, Mary Erickson, Phyllis Crancer and a stepbrother, James Durham.
He was a good and kind man with a great sense of humor. A gentle soul who will be greatly missed.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.