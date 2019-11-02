Patrick Riley

December 25, 1942 - October 7, 2019
PATRICK DENNIS RILEY, born December 25, 1942, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 7, 2019. Pat is survived by his devoted wife Karen, son Kevin (Maria), daughter Michelle, stepchildren Julianne (Andre), and Daniel (Monica). Pat is also survived by his sister Margaret, grandchildren Mitchell, Jake, Frank, Sarah, Isabel, Emme, nephews Mathew (Amanda), Sean (AnnMarie), Seamus, and Jerry (Diane), sister-in-law Linda (Rem), several great nephews and nieces and numerous cousins. Pat was predeceased by his parent’s Helen and Fred, brother Timothy, and brother-in-laws Gary and Jack.
Pat was a kind and gentle man, with a great sense of humor, he always looked at life optimistically. His calm and gentle demeanor was a role model for many. He loved athletic training, he completed many half marathons, and he was a member of the Sunnyvale Tennis Club for much of his life. Pat’s happiest times were spent raising his children, and then helping raise his stepchildren. Pat loved his family with all his heart and his loss will be felt profoundly by those who have survived him. For those who knew Pat best, please enjoy a glass of fine red wine in his honor the next time you think of him. May Pat Rest In Eternal Peace.
