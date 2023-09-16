Mike left us on his 55th birthday. He leaves behind former wife Kelli, daughters Jackie and Natalie, dad Hal, brothers Dan and Mark, stepmom Cathy. He was born in San Francisco and grew up in Redwood City. Graduated from Woodside HS and USF, with a degree in journalism. He was a well known Bay Area sports media personality, particularly with the A's and Giants. He will be remembered for his big heart, positivity, helping others, work ethic, creativity, laughter, and big hugs.
St. Matthias Church, Redwood City, Saturday, September 23, 11:00. Reception to follow. Casual clothing recommended.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.